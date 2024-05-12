In praise of the 'shining refuge'

Work and labour have changed, especially since the pandemic. We work from home and commute occasionally, if at all. We wonder how things were before. “(…) wonder how i ever had fuel for those past travels / i rest / and i rise / and listen to the body that’s carried me here as it whispers the way forward,” says Camisha L Jones, speaking for so many of us in On Working Remotely & No Longer Commuting With Chronic Pain.