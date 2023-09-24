Love and longing in London

Achike’s steady success in the entertainment industry gains him bigger roles and also a style of living he’s never had before. He has rented a top-floor flat at Peckham where he invites Ekene, who is recovering from a breakup back in Berlin. They are settling into happy domesticity when Ekene discovers Achike’s father, Chibuike, will also be staying with them. Ekene is uncomfortable with the arrangement knowing full well that the responsibility of looking after the drunkard father would be on him as Achike would be away at outdoor shooting locations, more often than not. But Achike is set on changing his life. First, by regaining his father’s love and preventing him from a downward spiral. Second, by getting Ekene to be with him permanently. Things, however, don’t exactly turn out that way.