Master of murder, queen of crime

After pointing the finger of suspicion at many, one resourceful writer makes the narrator of the story the culprit! Others, like American writer Michael Connelly, make the unlikeliest and least suspected character the villain: the city police chief, of all people, is the knave in one of his books. Dorothy Sayers is yet another writer who excels in this regard. She uses the element of total surprise to create a telling effect: in one of her stories, the identity of the killer is disclosed only in the very last sentence. Indeed, the much-awaited ‘twist in the tale’ is the masterstroke that every crime fiction writer strives for.