Memorable nods to love and brevity

The first part of the book includes selections from one of the earliest collections of classical poetry, the Sattasai (or Seven Hundred Songs), assembled by King Hala of the Satavahana dynasty who, at one point, ruled the Deccan. Hala probably compiled the poems in the second century CE, according to scholars. These poems were written in Prakrit. The world that the Sattasai has preserved for posterity is one of the small tribal hamlets of agriculturists and hunters — a world where rivers, forests and birds and the rains (or lack of them) animate love (and lust), songs and poetry. These poems also, as Schelling explains, “are celebrations of a particular watershed — the upland mountainous region north of Bombay”. Also featuring heavily across the poems are the Tapti and Narmada rivers. Quite a few of the poems — to which Hala attributed authorship — were written by women. There is longing and yearning in these verses (like any romantic poetry worth the descriptor) but there are also complaints and elegantly wrought frustration. Consider this verse by Meghanada (Sattasai 2.64): No one to share a/quick glance/no one to lie with in bed/and whisper about pleasures or fears —/this hateful village/full of the/narrowest people/there’s no one even to joke with.