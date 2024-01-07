Not so comforting after all!

While the parts of the book that deal with the fractious mother-and-daughter relationship between Lana and Beth do carry a certain emotional weight, the rest of the book seems to not quite connect with the reader in the same way. A cosy mystery usually offers a comforting escape (odd as it may seem when so many of these stories involve killing). But they also tend to be quick reads. While Mother-Daughter Murder Night does offer some escape to a unique landscape, its meandering pace makes it more of a slower read than necessary.