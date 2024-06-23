Read of the Week (June 23 to June 29)

Celebrated author Vikram Seth has come out with a translation of the Hanuman Chalisa, his first new work in over a decade. The Hanuman Chalisa by Tulsidas is one of the best-loved hymns and poems ever. Many millions recite it by heart—in times of joy or sorrow, success or distress, and when they need courage. Its words and music are designed to lift the spirits of both the believer and non-believer. Vikram Seth—as acclaimed and popular a poet as he is a novelist—spent some years translating this beloved classic into English, in rhyme and metre. The result is a translation with the original Awadhi’s magical incantatory quality. This is the first-ever literary translation of the Chalisa. The bilingual edition has the original verses in Devanagari and Roman script alongside the English translations. It also features title calligraphy by the author.