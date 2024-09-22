The India 'hiding in plain sight'

To make its case, the book journeys through various staging posts and destinations over time. For a start, there are accounts of boatloads of Indian goods driven by monsoon winds making their way to and from the Roman Empire.

The process intensified after Emperor Augustus’s takeover of Egypt following his victory over Mark Antony and Cleopatra in 31 BCE. Fleets of merchant ships passed between the two worlds, making India the largest trading partner of the Roman Empire.

From diamonds to rubies, from teak to sandalwood, and of course, from pepper to other spices, they couldn’t get enough. Such commerce caused the puritanical naval commander Pliny the Elder to grumble that India was “the sink of the world’s most precious metals…There is no year which does not drain our empire of at least fifty-five million sesterces”.

The might of the Persians, the ravages of the Goths, and the eventual decline of the Romans in the West ultimately made Indian merchants shift focus to the East. Here, they found a Suvarnabhumi, a land of gold. Dalrymple recounts in immersive detail how the Pallavas dominated lucrative Southeast Asian trade routes, with Mamallapuram emerging as arguably the greatest entrepôt of the region.