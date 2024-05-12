Until August Book Review: A sneaking up of melancholy

The story opens with the arrival of a woman on an island. Ana Magdalena Bach is a married woman with two grown-up children. In the very first scene, she confronts her age; her cheeks hang loose, and wrinkles crowd around her neck ‘as there was nothing she could do about them now.’ But she is aware of her charm and beauty. She appreciated herself where necessary and ‘found that she looked almost as good as she felt.’ After buying a bouquet of gladioli, she heads to the cemetery where her mother is buried. Every August since her mother’s death, Ana heads to the island with gladioli, sees her mother and tells her of the year that had gone by. But in the August the readers are let into, Ana experiences something she had never before and that would change her life forever at 46. She meets a man and is riddled with anxiety until she finds herself lying in his arms enjoying his sexual moves.