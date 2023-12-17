When the reader plays the detective

Kate Reed Petty’s True Story also plays with form and story to question the ideas of truth, memory, and trauma. The novel traces a high-school rumour across decades: in the 90s, high-school student Alice passes out in the backseat of her male classmates’ car. The boys deny anything happened, and Alice finds her memory curiously blank, but the night haunts her into adulthood. Here is where the novel’s inventiveness shows itself: each chapter of the novel mimics a different genre. One chapter is told entirely through drafts and revisions of Alice’s college statement-of-purpose, as each draft she submits comes back with comments from her counsellor. In another chapter, a character visits a remote cabin in the woods, where the threat of something evil lurks around every corner — the setup of many horror movies! In each chapter, the idea of “truth” is probed further and further. True Story is an empathetic, necessary novel about harsh experiences, told in an inventive and constantly surprising way.