When you feel deeply unsafe in your own home...

In this multilayered memoir, Aisha reconstructs her world piece by piece to showcase its glaring cracks and deep crevices. “I was deeply unsafe in my own home, away from my family and very coercively controlled in my day-to-day life.” Much of what she experienced in life not only settled in her milk teeth but revealed in her permanent teeth as well. Pain ought to be fought through with more teeth, she declares, or else victimhood becomes a dwelling. All she wanted was to be wanted without being needed, to be happy on her own terms and because of herself as an individual. One might wonder if a perceptive and aspiring person is seeking more than her genuine share of identity from society...