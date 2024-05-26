Creating an urban oasis

A well-designed front yard will enhance the look of the house and provide shade. Reminiscent of old Bengaluru homes, a shaded seating area in the front yard can become a gathering space for friends and neighbours to catch up over evening conversations. Thoughtfully planted trees, shrubs, and flowering vines can transform this space into a true urban oasis. To create a lush and inviting front yard, you can plant vines, shrubs, hedges or trees. Let’s briefly explore each of them. If you have an arch in front of your house, bougainvillea is the perfect match. The other vines to consider are Thunbergia Mysorensis , passiflora and jasmine vine. Tecoma stans is a tall shrub with bright yellow flowers. Crepe jasmine, Nyctanthes arbor-tristis (parijatha), plumeria (frangipani), callistemon (bottlebrush) and calliandra (powder puff) are some of the shrubs that can adorn the front yard. These can also be grown in huge containers.