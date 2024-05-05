Delivering joy

Narasamma’s work earned her the title ‘Sulagitti’, which is a Kannada word for midwife, or someone trained to assist women in childbirth. Why was her work important? In rural Karnataka, there were many villages and communities which were totally cut off from modern hospitals and doctors as well as roads. Hospital deliveries were not common in those days. Unassisted births were dangerous for the mother and the newborn baby. In these situations, Narasamma’s skill as a midwife saved many lives. While there were other midwives in the region, most women preferred her. Like her grandmother, she was considered special in her abilities. She had a talent for checking the pulse of the foetus and the position of its head without any instrument. Most of the women were poor like Sulagitti. So she did not take any money from them for her services. Instead, she considered herself a protector of these women. We do not know what motivated Sulagitti or why she, despite being poor herself, chose not to charge others. But it was clear that she was passionate about her work. And all through her long life, she continued this along with her work in the fields.