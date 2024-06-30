Espousing diversity

How to be supportive of nonbinary persons

 Understand that a person’s identity is their choice; and that the choice is to be respected!

 Ask about their preferred name/ salutation/ pronoun.

 Open yourself up to understanding their views about life, while respecting their privacy if they so desire.

 Abstain from making fun of/ caricaturing or trivialising gender and sexuality in your daily life.

 Use gender-neutral language, for eg., Good morning to all, rather than Good morning ladies and gentlemen.

 Advocate for the rights of nonbinary and stand against discrimination in workplaces/educational institutions and communities.

 Advocate for breaking gender stereotypes in your home and at work.

 Help nonbinary persons in your community get the right kind of help.

 Educate your children about being respectful

to all.