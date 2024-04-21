Going left, right, progressive, or regressive

Political theorist Michael J Bosia postulates that globalisation, internet proliferation, and the surge of US LGBTQ+ culture have produced a backlash to LGBTQ+ rights the world over. In non-Western countries, LGBTQ+ rights are sometimes perceived as an imposition of Western values, and nowhere is this more evident than in the Middle East, where there is sustained opposition to LGBTQ+ rights. Even in India, while the Supreme Court held in 2014 that transgender people have the right to self-identify as male, female, or “third-gender,” the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to the education departments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in February to not use the term “non-binary” while referring to children. It thus comes as no surprise that the BJP opposes same-sex marriage and is unlikely to take significant steps, if any, to grant legal recognition to same-sex couples during its tenure. Even the recently proposed six-member panel under the cabinet secretary has not included queer marriage as a topic for discussion. During the marriage equality hearings, considerable time was spent debating whether same-sex marriage was an “urban elite phenomenon” and a Western construct — an argument put forth by the government but eventually dismissed by the Supreme Court in its final verdict.