Running away from stereotypes

I soon realised I was the only woman who ran in that Delhi park. The other serious joggers were all men. Some women walked furiously, others chatted on the phone or caught up with neighbours. They all wore salwar-kurtas. I hadn’t learnt how to run long-distance then, yet, apparently, even a few weeks of single-mindedly charging around the ground can condition the body. I could go a few laps without stopping — five rounds or so of a 440-yard track. It was only a mile (1.6 kilometres), but I felt accomplished already — I was the only one of my kind. And I felt impatient because I went faster than the male joggers who ran with rhythm. (It took only a few days to realise they were real, practised runners; I was an upstart novice.) I noticed that I never asked to excuse myself when I needed to overtake men on the track. Instead, I would stop running, sidle past, then run again. It disturbed my running rhythm, but I was afraid to ask them to make way. Didn’t it make me conspicuous? Didn’t it make me pushy, insisting on the right to my space and telling others to move aside? Yet, when I had to bypass women walkers walking on the track, I said ‘excuse me’. Politely, I believe. I realised this was my pattern even when I was out in the city. On the craggy, steep, poorly lit footpaths of south Delhi, I did not request men to allow me to pass, even if they were lounging around, slapping backs, drinking alcohol out of cola bottles and taking up the entire footpath. I would rather jump off the pavement into the path of impatient autorickshaws, get squeezed with bullied cyclists into the slushy drainage conduit, and climb up again a few steps later.