Through the canonical myths of femininity

The variety of such women characters emphasises the range of feminine power, desires and decisions. Hindu goddesses can be seen as feminist icons too. But we often limit feminism to its Western definition of feminist rebellion. A mild-mannered Lakshmi or the quick-witted, quick-tongued Saraswati who did not endorse marriage or motherhood or the bloodthirsty Kali are but recognition of the various roop of a woman. The goddesses are not just a symbolic resource, their range in diversity in representation reveals the potentiality of every woman. If Lakshmi is gentle (which is supposed to be an un-feminist characteristic for some) the giver of good fortune and wealth, Durga is aggressive, striding on the lion of misogyny patriarchy, defiant and invincible. Each representative role is the mood, the emotion the character and courage prevalent in every woman. Challenged, she will retaliate. Besides the great symbolic value and veneration of the female and the feminine, the element of power, choice and freedom — the seed of Shakti — is incorporated in each of the goddesses. Be it Parvati, Saraswati or even Rati (female sexual power) or Ganga (the power of plenty to nurture), Radha (freedom and power to love) or Sati (power of choice). Power in all its hues is acknowledged, recognised and respected. It’s a different issue altogether how our society has not been able to assimilate this feminist celebration.