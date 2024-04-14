With an eye on humanism & feminism

Later, when he proposes marriage to Astrid he mentions with glee that he got away with a fine of a few thousand Kroners which upsets her and she walks away from the proposed marriage. Astrid expresses shock that then this delay was all about paying up the fine which again is rich with a moral sentiment of putting human care and values at the feet of pragmatism and financial priorities. These two experiences highlight the ways in which feminist thought originated from the contempt that certain women had for such crafty, sly, and tactical practical motives rather than for humanistic compassion. I thought of the haunting question: Can we have tradition without a sense of compassion, forgiveness and humanity? Or even tradition which doesn’t nurture and nourish young bright fresh minds for their intellectual faculties to bloom? We need to be conscious of the fact that many of the gender empowerment struggles of the 20th century had deeper moral, humanistic and spiritual undertones which often missed our readings and thought.