Giving happenstance the right words

My partner shares his last name with Sylvia Plath’s husband. I met him soon after I wrote my novel Sylvia whose eponymous protagonist is named after the poet. We joke that we were fated to come together to create a happy sequel to one of the literary world’s great romantic tragedies. But I’m not sure I utter these words entirely in mirth. Since then, there have been a series of coincidences in our lives that bring me at loggerheads with my rationality. He, on the other hand, extends the Shakespearean lines about all the world being a stage and men and women mere players to propose that the characters outnumber actors and people play more roles than one — and when their stories loop and meet, they cause coincidences. Such theories make for dreamy speculation and whimsical art. Some do vacuously verbose PhDs on them and wangle for teaching jobs in deemed universities. Anil Menon, however, wrote a novel on the subject and it is excellent.