Heeding those inner voices

Gestalt Therapy was founded by German psychiatrist and psychotherapist Friedrich Salomon Perls (Fritz Perls) along with his wife Laura Perls, also a renowned psychologist and psychotherapist in the 1940s after they migrated to the United States. However, the concept remained largely unpopular in America until Europeans embraced it in the 1980s. Predominantly, East Europe was influenced by it. It began to be looked at as a liberal, individualistic, creative, and dialogic form of therapy. Bezic, who hails from Croatia, feels positive about the spread of gestalt therapy in India because of the country's deep connections with Buddhism and the Gandhian philosophy of life. “Human relationships have become more important than ever now. Gestalt Therapy as a humanistic practice is not an attempt to heal one individual of a certain condition but help the society at large find newer possibilities of connecting with the self, with each other and bring a shift in personal structures,” states Bezic.