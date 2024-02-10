Between blind communalism and mindless secularism

Let us not lose our sanity and yield to the hate rhetoric of Islamophobia or xenophobia. No one who understands the poetry of religion can demonise one religion and uphold another. I am moved by the bridal mysticism of Meera whose sweetheart is her ‘Giridhar Gopal’ and images of ‘Sita kalyana vaibhoga’ in Tyagaraja kritis. At the same time I cannot help swaying involuntarily to the richly melodious cadence of the ‘azan’ prayer. I am immensely captivated by the Penitential Psalms of the Bible too. “Blessed are the meek for they will inherit the earth” is one of my perennially favourite lines from Matthew.