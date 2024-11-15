'Ghar Aa Maahi': 'Bandish Bandits' S2 returns with a soulful blend of Hindustani & Pop

<p>The much-anticipated sequel of <em>Bandish Bandits</em> is all set to return and is all set to transport the audience once again into its immersive world of music. The first song 'Ghar Aa Maahi' is loaded with rich soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, and the audience can't wait for the new season that will start streaming from December 13 onwards on Prime Video. </p><p>On November 15, the first track 'Ghar Aa Maahi' was released by T-Series Music. The single is a stirring blend of classical and modern elements that mirrors the evolving musical journey of lead characters Radhe and Tamanna. Known for its seamless fusion of Hindustani classical and contemporary music, <em>Bandish Bandits</em> continues its tradition of evocative storytelling through music, with ‘Ghar Aa Maahi’ embodying the show’s core message—honouring tradition while embracing new paths. <br></p>.<p>Composed by Ana Rehman, penned by Shubham Shirule, and featuring the dynamic vocals of Nikhita Gandhi and DigV (Digvijay Singh Pariyar), ‘Ghar Aa Maahi’ brings together traditional instruments like sarangi and tabla with contemporary guitar and bass, evoking both the strength and vulnerability of Radhe and Tamanna. </p><p>Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the Leo Media Collective Private Limited production will see the return of its versatile cast, including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang and Kunaal Roy Kapur, along with new cast members, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles. </p><p>Season 2 of Bandish Bandits will exclusively premiere on December 13 on Prime Video worldwide. </p>