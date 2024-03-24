JOIN US
Homefeaturesmusic

Holi 2024: Splash into the festival with these must-have tracks on your playlist

As the vibrant festival of colors approaches, it's time to prepare for an unforgettable celebration filled with music, dance, and joy. Dive into the spirit of Holi with our curated playlist featuring some of the most iconic and lively songs to enhance your festivities. So, turn up the volume, gather your loved ones, and let the music fill the air as you dance and revel in the spirit of Holi.
Last Updated 24 March 2024, 06:44 IST

Balam Pichkari: Dive into the festive spirit with this timeless hit from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Its catchy tunes and lively beats make it a must-have for any Holi gathering.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar: Get your groove on with this energetic track from the movie War. Its upbeat rhythm and modern twist on traditional Holi tunes are perfect for dancing the day away.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Choli Ke Peeche: This Holi groove to the beats of Choli. This revamped version of a classic is from Crew, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, set to rock the Holi season with its infectious vibes.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Peeni Hai: Sung and composed by Ravish Khanna, this song features Star Boy LOC, Jatin Khanna and Divya Sharma. This song perfectly captures the essence of the festival with its playful lyrics and is enough to hit the euphoric nerves at the Holi party.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rangisari: Experience the essence of Holi like never before with this unique fusion of semi-classical and techno music. From the movie JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the song adds an extra layer of charm to this modern Holi anthem.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Holi Khele Raghuveera: The Holi playlist is incomplete without listening to this song from the film Baghban.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rang Barse: Sung by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the song is penned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. This timeless classic from the movie "Silsila" remains synonymous with Holi celebrations.

Credit: Special Arrangement

(Published 24 March 2024, 06:44 IST)
