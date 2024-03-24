Holi 2024: Splash into the festival with these must-have tracks on your playlist

Balam Pichkari: Dive into the festive spirit with this timeless hit from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Its catchy tunes and lively beats make it a must-have for any Holi gathering.
Jai Jai Shiv Shankar: Get your groove on with this energetic track from the movie War. Its upbeat rhythm and modern twist on traditional Holi tunes are perfect for dancing the day away.
Choli Ke Peeche: This Holi groove to the beats of Choli. This revamped version of a classic is from Crew, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, set to rock the Holi season with its infectious vibes.
Peeni Hai: Sung and composed by Ravish Khanna, this song features Star Boy LOC, Jatin Khanna and Divya Sharma. This song perfectly captures the essence of the festival with its playful lyrics and is enough to hit the euphoric nerves at the Holi party.
Rangisari: Experience the essence of Holi like never before with this unique fusion of semi-classical and techno music. From the movie JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the song adds an extra layer of charm to this modern Holi anthem.
Holi Khele Raghuveera: The Holi playlist is incomplete without listening to this song from the film Baghban.
Rang Barse: Sung by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the song is penned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. This timeless classic from the movie "Silsila" remains synonymous with Holi celebrations.
(Published 24 March 2024, 06:44 IST)