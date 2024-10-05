'My favourite musician...'

<p>Dear Shreya Goshal,</p>.<p>I hope this letter finds you well. I am very happy that I got an opportunity to write a letter to you. I am very fond of your voice. I have fallen in love with your songs, they provide me comfort during both bad and good days. Your songs have the best lyrics in the world and the music is so melodious and has a sweet, soft tone. All your songs have a positive energy. I believe some of your best songs are the remixed versions. I’d like to thank you for giving us these wonderful songs to enjoy. They make every moment special. You are the best in the world.</p>.<p>Yours lovingly,</p>.<p>Thanishka N S, 14</p>.<p>Mysuru, Karnataka</p>.<p>----------------</p>.'The Tribe' review: Simply fabulous and foolish.<p>Dear Linkin Park,</p>.<p>I hope this letter reaches you . As a big fan of yours, I wanted to take a moment to express the great impact your music has had on not just me but also on a lot of people around the world. From the strong energy in ‘Numb’ to the heartfelt emotions of ‘In the end’, your band has helped me through countless moments in my life. From all the emotions your songs possess to the positive energy they share, they have been a great part of my life.</p>.<p>Your ability to give us different genres and explore new sounds, while staying true to your identity, has been an inspiration to many people including myself. More importantly, the way you have described raw human emotions which were hard to comprehend to most of us have helped us a lot during hard times.</p>.<p>Chester’s voice, in particular, still echoes in our minds and hearts. His voice, intensity, and spirit touched us deeply, and while his loss was depressing, his legacy continues to inspire us. We are looking forward to all the surprises you have in store for us. Whatever path you take we’ll continue to support you just as your music has supported us. You have already changed lives and that impact is forever.</p>.<p>With deep gratitude and respect,</p>.<p>Chiranjeevi V D, 12</p>.<p>Mysuru, Karnataka</p>.<p>----------------------</p>.<p>Dear Sid Sriram,</p>.<p>I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt admiration for the incredible impact you’ve made through your music.</p>.<p>I want to express my admiration for your remarkable achievements. Your ability to blend classical Carnatic music with modern genres has redefined the music landscape. You’ve not only brought traditional music to younger generations but have also touched hearts globally with your soulful voice. Your journey, from studying in Berklee to becoming a leading voice in Indian cinema, is a testament to your talent, passion, and dedication. Your music inspires countless aspiring artistes, showing them the power of staying true to one’s roots while evolving creatively.</p>.<p>Thank you for being an inspiration.</p>.<p>Sincerely,</p>.<p>Sahasra, 12</p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>