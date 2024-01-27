‘My inspiration is the version of me that I want to be…’

A chemical engineer by education and a classical musician by choice. Jashan Bhumkar is a bundle of energy on stage. A powerhouse of talent, his pure approach to classical music has helped him carve a special niche in the renditions of ghazals and other forms of music.
Celebrated as a versatile artist, Jashan finds ghazals to be a surreal combination of poetry and music. Yet, he peppers his renditions with other genres. He has sung the title track in jazz style, for the award-winning play ‘Don’t Worry Ho Jayega’. His commercial songs in both Hindi and Marathi have made waves. He was recently featured as a young talent in the world of classical music on AIR’s talk show ‘Yuva Tarang’.
Shilpi Madan caught up with him for this chat.
Chemical engineering and classical music…
I feel I have been very lucky to be able to balance both the fields that I love so much. In public eye, I come to the forefront in my role as a singer. My music training has always gone together with my academics and education. While learning from my legendary gurus in a very traditional way, I completed bachelor’s and master’s in chemical engineering. I now run a specialty chemical manufacturing business, in which I am third generation entrepreneur.
You love ghazals…
They express deep emotions through a beautiful combination of words and melody. I love how the medium unfolds as if it is a narration or a story. I also find the themes in many ghazals very relatable to modern life and relationships.
Ghazals hold a special place in my heart because it was my guru Kishori Amonkar’s last wish from me. Just before she passed away, she told me to study and sing this genre, and that it would teach me a lot about music as well as life.
Your first memory of a classical music performance that moved you deeply…
I can never forget the first time I heard my guru, Kishori Tai in my early teens. I still remember how I felt, and still get goosebumps when her voice rings in my mind. I had the good fortune of learning from her many years later.
What has been the turning point in your life?
I believe in embracing each phase and each juncture of life as it comes. Every day offers something to learn and move at least one step ahead.
If not a singer what would you have been?
Jashan Bhumkar
Classical music has been part of my life ever since I remember. I was drawn towards it inexplicably from the age of five, which is also when I formally started learning it. I can’t really imagine my life without it.
What is your biggest challenge and how do you overcome it?
The biggest challenges are the ones within. In every aspect of life be it business, music, fitness or even personal life, there are always two voices in the head. One tries to pull you down, the other offers you a tougher path, but will get you exactly where you would like to be. I might falter on some days, but overall I feel I have worked on always choosing to listen to the right voice, and get into the action dictated by that voice.
Where do you draw inspiration from?
Honestly, my biggest inspiration is the version of me that I want to be and am working towards.
What is the best part about performing live?
The joy of performing live is unmatched. The audience’s energy grows onto the music, resulting in me (or any musician) presenting something that is unique and authentic to that special moment.
What is your practice routine like?
I start and end my days with practice. In the morning I perform voice exercises that were taught to me by my guru. They keep my voice flexible and ‘open’ throughout the day. I end the day with either singing my heart out, working on a specific loose end or on a piece that I have yet to perfect.
What has been your biggest learning so far?
To truly enjoy and trust the process.
Are you mentoring young talent in any way?
Yes, this is something I have started recently, barely a year ago. It has been extremely rewarding. While making a positive and tangible difference to someone else’s musical journey, I learn so much myself and get so much clarity on a lot of things.
What’s next?
2024 has started off on a great note with many live performances lined up over the next few weeks. I hope to continue this streak for the rest of the year. Following the success of my version of Rangi Sari, many people have been asking me to make similar music. Taking heed of that, I plan to bring out some more fusion tracks which I am sure my audience will enjoy.