Raga & DG Immortals join hands for a Gangsta Rap Kheench Maari

Haryanvi rap music leader DG Immortals, contributes a guest verse that elevates Kheench Maari to unprecedented heights. His presence on the track transforms this already turbulent rap record into a genre-bending masterpiece, showcasing the fusion of their talents and the diversity of their styles.

In discussing the collaboration, Raga stated, "As a Haryanvi at heart, I aim to infuse the authentic essence of Haryana into my music. DG Immortals shares a similar approach, making our collaboration a rich experience."

"Collaborations like these extract the best from each artist, leading to unexpected creations. Kheench Maari is a testament to this synergy. Additionally, I've introduced the 'Phonk' flavor, a subgenre of hip-hop and trap music, adding a fresh and unique element for the listeners. I'm confident that audiences will appreciate and enjoy this track as much as they did for our previous collaboration."

“Kheench Maari is very powerful song and I believe Raga and I have put our best in making this into a pure Haryanvi desi gangsta vibes. With this track, we brought in the third wave of Haryanvi hip hop and gave justice to the emerging hip hop scenes in haryana. After Kaleshi Chori, people really wanted us to collab again, so here we are presenting a new track to our fans. I hope they give lots of love and enjoy this track,” said DG Immortals.

Nitin Randhawa, the mastermind behind the production, has woven together an electrifying soundscape that complements the fiery verses of Raga and DG Immortals, creating a magnetic force in the rap genre.