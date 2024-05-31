Rohan Solomon: The wizard revolutionizing India's soundscape

In a time when people migrate throughout the world in search of better chances, one audio engineer has taken a different route and has gone back to his roots. The aim of renowned audio engineer and entrepreneur Rohan Solomon is to completely transform India's audio industry. His journey from the bustling studios of Los Angeles to the culturally rich yet unexplored audio market of India is both instructive and inspiring.
After honing his craft in India, Rohan moved to the US in search of better opportunities. His efforts did reward him and Rohan managed to work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Rohan has worked with Industry aces like John Legend, Anderson Paak and others, as an audio engineer. He also started teaching at the studio in LA where he had formerly studied, and his work gained him a reputation as a thorough and creative sound engineer.
In the audio sector, Rohan was well-known name and enjoying his success in the US. However, despite all the fame, Rohan felt a growing desire to bring his expertise back to India, a country with a nascent audio industry.
On his return to India, Rohan set up Synergy Studio, a comprehensive audio hub with top-class studio equipment. Located in Gurugram, the premier recording and post-production studio is more than just a recording studio; it is a sanctuary for all things audio.
The studio is well equipped with cutting-edge technology, rivalling the best studios globally. It boasts multiple recording studios, mixing and mastering suites, and a Dolby Atmos-certified surround sound room. The facility also includes rehearsal spaces, a dedicated room for audio equipment, and a cosy and nice pool table where artists and engineers can brainstorm and collaborate.
Apart from the commercial angles, Synergy Studio is also committed to educating music enthusiasts. The studio also offers several audio programs that are worldwide recognized. These consist of workshops in schools, intensive certification courses, and various programmes affiliated programs to New York's Engine Room.
I always knew I wanted to give back to my home country. The talent in India is incredible, but the infrastructure and education in audio engineering are lacking. I wanted to change that. At Synergy Studio, our goal is to provide a space where artists can find everything, they need under one roof. From recording and mixing to mastering and distribution Synergy Studio offers a seamless experience.said Rohan
Rohan plans to collaborate with educational institutions to integrate audio engineering into the mainstream curriculum. He aims to empower individuals to pursue and master the art of sound and is leaving no stone unturned to raise the bar of the studio. With his studio, Rohan is creating a harmonious blend of passion, education, and entrepreneurship, and is setting a new standard for what is possible in the world of audio.