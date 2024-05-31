Rohan Solomon: The wizard revolutionizing India's soundscape

In a time when people migrate throughout the world in search of better chances, one audio engineer has taken a different route and has gone back to his roots. The aim of renowned audio engineer and entrepreneur Rohan Solomon is to completely transform India's audio industry. His journey from the bustling studios of Los Angeles to the culturally rich yet unexplored audio market of India is both instructive and inspiring.

After honing his craft in India, Rohan moved to the US in search of better opportunities. His efforts did reward him and Rohan managed to work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Rohan has worked with Industry aces like John Legend, Anderson Paak and others, as an audio engineer. He also started teaching at the studio in LA where he had formerly studied, and his work gained him a reputation as a thorough and creative sound engineer.

In the audio sector, Rohan was well-known name and enjoying his success in the US. However, despite all the fame, Rohan felt a growing desire to bring his expertise back to India, a country with a nascent audio industry.

On his return to India, Rohan set up Synergy Studio, a comprehensive audio hub with top-class studio equipment. Located in Gurugram, the premier recording and post-production studio is more than just a recording studio; it is a sanctuary for all things audio.