Suman Entertainment celebrates its third anniversary with the launch of 'Suman Music AI'

On their third anniversary, Suman Entertainment and Media Pvt Limited launched an innovative new channel – ‘Suman Music AI’. This marks the company’s ambitious foray into the world of artificial intelligence, poised to revolutionize the music industry.

The inception of Suman Music AI is a strategic initiative that merges the realms of artistic creativity and artificial intelligence. The company aims to produce an impressive 1000 IPs within the first year of the channel’s launch, reflecting its commitment to innovation and excellence.

One of the premiere names in the regional music scene of Maharashtra, the Suman Entertainment boasts a robust catalog of over 200 musical IPs across three distinct YouTube channels - Suman Music Bhakti, Suman Music Marathi, and Suman Music India. These channels have solidified the company’s reputation, with Suman Music India broadening their reach beyond Marathi music.

Kedar Joshi, CEO of Suman Entertainment, has been a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. His initial venture, 'Marathibaabaanetwork', firmly established his presence in the paparazzi world. Now, with Suman Music AI, Joshi is all set to redefine the music industry landscape.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Suman Music AI.Our goal is to revolutionize the music industry by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, and we are confident that this new channel will be a game-changer,” said Kedar Joshi.

Suman Music AI aims to create unique and engaging content by integrating AI technology with artistic expression. This move highlights Suman Entertainment’s dedication to exploring new frontiers and delivering exceptional musical experiences to audiences worldwide.