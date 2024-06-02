The many sounds of global music

Subramaniam says: “I had wished to develop a system that was different from the traditional Western concept of harmony. My system is based on the melodic concept of the ragas to create combinations that would rise to harmonies that are rich in tonalities and pleasing to the ear. So, using the notes of the ‘Melakarta’ or parent scales of the Indian music, it is possible to create harmonic tonalities which can fit into the Western harmony system”. As a practical example, he details two ‘Melakarta’ ragas, ‘Charukesi’ and ‘Shanmukhapriya’, for their raga-based harmonic patterns.