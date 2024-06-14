Wu-Tang Clan's single-print album to play at Australian museum

Sydney: US hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan's one-of-a-kind album Once Upon A Time in Shaolin will be played at a museum in Australia from Saturday and it has already seen overwhelming demand with free tickets exhausted, organisers said on Friday.

All the timeslots for the twice-a-day listening sessions have been snapped up and there are still about 5,000 people on the waiting list, said Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art, which will showcase the album from June 15 to 24.

"The Wu Tang album captures people's imaginations, it's a very important piece of pop culture and it's an incredible work of art," Jarrod Rawlins, director of curatorial affairs at MONA, said at a briefing.