Old wine bottles in new avatars

You can melt these bottles to make trays or spoon rests. These projects can be used to hold small fruits or sliced cheese. “Use the bottle in its original colour or paint it after the slumped bottle has fully cooled down,” Pandey says. You can do this project at home if you own a kiln, or find a ceramic or glass workshop for the same. “Check with crafters at the workshop about the temperatures needed to melt these bottles and the cooling period. Follow the instructions diligently to ensure the bottles slump well and don’t break later,” he adds.