Alone together

Social connectedness is a fundamental human need. A lack of social connectedness has long-term mental and physical health consequences. The United Kingdom and Japan have a minister handling loneliness as a portfolio. US surgeon general Vivek Murthy has previously remarked that half of adult Americans have been affected by loneliness, at some point.
Although far less spoken about in India, it is an important emerging public health problem. In this era of rapid urbanisation, rapid industrialisation and virtual hyperconnectivity, there are more and more Indians battling loneliness. Whilst urbanisation has facilitated a better standard of living and infrastructure, it has also isolated people under the garb of seclusion and privacy. 30% of India’s population dwells in urban areas as of today. We have also seen a break-up in the traditional Indian family structure with nuclear families replacing joint families.
Corporate work culture and a fast-paced lifestyle leave little time for establishing or maintaining social ties. The ‘reel’ has replaced the ‘real’ with ease. Whilst we have a plethora of online social ‘connections’, meaningful offline relationships and
friendships have ceased to exist.
Stressful life events like bereavement, break-ups, and immigration are also associated with loneliness. Low social connectedness, inadequate support network, low sense of belonging and psychological vulnerability are other important factors. People who have experienced physical and or sexual abuse are likely to feel lonely.
There are multiple facets to loneliness. These range from feeling empty and abandoned to the lack of perceived intimacy. Emotional aspects accompanying loneliness include sadness, melancholy, frustration, shame, or desperation.
A person may have constant and unrelenting feelings of being alone, separated, or divided from others, and an inability to connect on a deeper level. This may be accompanied by self-doubt, low self-esteem and social anxiety.
People with pre-existing mental health problems (substance misuse, depression, bipolar disorder, dementia) are very likely to feel stigmatised and lonely. Loneliness is associated with myriad mental health problems, such as, depression, sleep disorders, personality disorders, and Alzheimer’s disease. It can turn on genes that cause inflammation. It is also associated with diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, coronary heart disease, hypertension, obesity, and cancer. It portends poorer health outcomes.
Loneliness is more likely to be seen in the young, elderly and in people with pre-existing mental health conditions. In current times, the LGBT community is increasingly feeling isolated and lonely due to lower social ties and lower levels of social integration.
Loneliness is highly prevalent among today’s youth and the elderly. Living alone, the loss of family and friends, chronic illnesses, and hearing loss contribute to loneliness among the elderly. Reaching out to family and friends is vital. Joining local groups or classes based on interests is also helpful.
Volunteering is a great way to get involved with the local community. This enables new social connections based on common interests.
Spending time outdoors, going for a walk in the park, and exercising ensure that your mood gets uplifted. If it gets overwhelming, it is important to reach out to a mental health professional.
Steps to tackle loneliness in the elderly include social skills training, fostering community support groups, creating age-friendly communities, and framing policies that address marginalisation and discrimination.
Promoting inclusive behaviour, ensuring that the youth have access to better facilities for education, promoting school mental health, making mental wellbeing a priority, and designing mental health training modules for teachers as part of the psychological first aid are a few policy-level steps that can help to tackle loneliness amongst the youth.
(The author is a mental wellness expert.)