Alone together

Although far less spoken about in India, it is an important emerging public health problem. In this era of rapid urbanisation, rapid industrialisation and virtual hyperconnectivity, there are more and more Indians battling loneliness. Whilst urbanisation has facilitated a better standard of living and infrastructure, it has also isolated people under the garb of seclusion and privacy. 30% of India’s population dwells in urban areas as of today. We have also seen a break-up in the traditional Indian family structure with nuclear families replacing joint families.