Call it quits

In comparison to smoking cocaine or opiates, research indicates that it is much harder to quit smoking. In a meta-analysis of 28 different studies conducted by a group of researchers in 2012, it was discovered that only 8% were able to quit smoking tobacco while 18% were able to quit drinking and 40% were able to quit opiates or cocaine. The first step towards preparing for change would be to look into one's relationship with smoking. If you do smoke and would like to approach a cessation service, it would be good to do some self-paced work before you do so. Writing down why you smoke can firstly help identify the numerous triggers that prompt you to do so. This can thus consequently inform the care plan you’d co-produce with your cessation practitioner, thus laying a strong foundation for a well-crafted recovery capital, that maximises abstinence and relapse prevention.