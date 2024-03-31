Climate change is a ticking clock for global health

The changes in temperature and precipitation patterns are also increasing the incidence of diseases like malaria and dengue in Sunita’s region. The impact of these changes on Sunita’s life has been profound. The unpredictability of the

weather has not only made it difficult to plan the planting seasons but has also led to a significant decrease in crop yield and diversity, impacting food security in the community due to malnutrition and deficiencies in essential nutrients, thereby increasing their vulnerabilities to disease. The financial strain on her family affects her ability to afford education and healthcare for her children. She experiences stress, anxiety and depression due to the loss of crops, income and livelihood. Furthermore, a scarcity of water has heightened tensions in the community, with competition over dwindling resources leading to conflicts. A single extreme weather event in their village can wipe out their access to healthcare services, making it even more challenging for Sunita to cope with the health impacts of climate change.