Emotional health matters

We live in an era of consumerism. And with the convenience of e-commerce retail, fast food delivery and OTT viewing, we’re flooding ourselves with things to buy/ eat and watch. Most of us are watching a show on an OTT platform while also texting or shopping online, and holding a dinner plate. We’re not too invested in any activity in particular. Moreover, the flash sales, influencers and targeted ads often tempt us into consuming goods and articles we don’t need. This kind of lifestyle not only pinches the pocket but also results in hoarding which has shown to be associated with averse mental states. The opposite of this is to plan and be mindful. Planned spending, and planning a family holiday, all help to avoid the anxiety that leads to making last-minute decisions. Anxiety, especially with finances is something that plagues a lot of millennials and Gen Z-ers. This is also the generation that was born into a consumerism lifestyle. So help yourself by planning out finances — expenses and investments in 2024. A few extra pennies in the pocket too never made anyone sadder! Finally, consuming mindfully can also aid with climate change, and no step is too little in the battle against climate change.