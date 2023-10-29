For some Integrated Diagnostics solutions

In this context, diagnostic disciplines, namely laboratory medicine, radiology, diagnostic cardiology, neurology, respiratory medicines etc., require special mention. Diagnostics is essential for doctors to make correct clinical decisions and improve patient care and outcomes. In fact, it is claimed that 70% of clinical decisions rely on lab results. This is more so in present times of evidence-based, precise, and personalised medicine. When these disciplines operate in silos, clinicians have to depend on separate sets of information to arrive at a correct diagnosis. This delays treatment and makes the procedure costlier. The solution is Integrated Diagnostics (ID) which brings laboratory and radiology on a single platform.