Give your skin some TLC

With the scalp becoming the new skin, scrubs to defog the follicular area of dirt and grime are trending too. “Make sure you keep the frequency of use to once a week, as an over-vigorous use will end up robbing your scalp of natural oils. Also, avoid the use of vitamin C serums post scrubs. It will make your skin sting. Space it out by using the Vitamin C serum in the morning, and the scrub in the evening,” advises Dr Madhuri Agarwal, of Yavana skin clinic. “Always remember, summer temperatures tend to sap our skin, hence it is best to stay hydrated. A poor water intake reflects instantly. In keeping with the seasonal needs of your skin, bring in light formulations for applications. Gel or water-based preparations work best,” adds Dr Madhuri.