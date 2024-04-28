Give your skin some TLC

Gentle scrubs can gift you a gorgeous complexion. As the summer build-up on the skin increases the grime on skin pores, sweat settles in, bringing in the need for scrubs to ease out the dust and dead skin. Make way for this essential in your vanity caddy this season!
Clear those pores
“Our body naturally exfoliates, but as we age, this process slows down, making our skin look dull and rough,” says Dr Manasi S, head dermatologist, Remedico. “Depending on your skin type, consider exfoliation, especially if you are prone to getting pimples and dark spots. In addition to a clearer complexion, using a gentle scrub on the face prevents breakouts and makes way for better penetration of your skincare products. Dead layers of skin can also accentuate wrinkles. Hence exfoliating can make those fine lines appear lesser.” With the sun shining brightly during the season, working off the old cells brings in a smoother and more even skin tone that glows bright. She advises salicylic acid for oily and acne-prone skin; glycolic acid inclusion for dull skin; and lactic, or mandelic acid for sensitive skin.
Go easy
Finer granules in face scrubs work beautifully for the skin, as opposed to the grainier formulation specific for foot scrubs. An overzealous use of exfoliators can leave your skin slightly inflamed and tender. “Start slow, once every one or two weeks. Step up to a maximum of twice a week at best. If your skin feels tender, avoid using a scrub. Apply a ceramide, or aloe vera-infused moisturiser to calm the skin,” says Dr Manasi. Summer calls for quick changes in your skincare routine. Switch from a creamy face wash to a mild foaming cleanser, a water-based moisturiser, and a matte sunscreen as a daily routine.
A weekly round-off
With the scalp becoming the new skin, scrubs to defog the follicular area of dirt and grime are trending too. “Make sure you keep the frequency of use to once a week, as an over-vigorous use will end up robbing your scalp of natural oils. Also, avoid the use of vitamin C serums post scrubs. It will make your skin sting. Space it out by using the Vitamin C serum in the morning, and the scrub in the evening,” advises Dr Madhuri Agarwal, of Yavana skin clinic. “Always remember, summer temperatures tend to sap our skin, hence it is best to stay hydrated. A poor water intake reflects instantly. In keeping with the seasonal needs of your skin, bring in light formulations for applications. Gel or water-based preparations work best,” adds Dr Madhuri.
At home remedies
♦ Mix besan, haldi, lemon and sandalwood powder and apply as an ubtan. It’s a great summer pick for gentle exfoliation.
♦ Oatmeal mixed with milk and rosewater makes for a mild scrub, stimulating blood circulation and improving skin elasticity.
♦ Finely ground coffee and apricot seed powder mixed in equal proportions make for a fabulous skin cleanser.