Latent TB is still a threat

It is estimated that approximately one-third of the world’s population harbours the latent form of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MTB) Bacilli, which poses a potential risk for future outbreaks. For over a decade, there has been a persistently high incidence and prevalence of TB in countries that also have a high background prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Certain factors, such as weakened immune systems, malnutrition, and tobacco use, can increase a person’s risk of developing TB disease. Recurrent TB disease occurs in patients who were previously treated for TB and develop a new disease episode again later in life. This may happen due to either relapse (the recurrence of the old infection) or reinfection (getting infected with a new strain). Relapse is associated with treatment failure, which can occur due to clinical management complexities leading to sub-therapeutic drug concentrations, drug–drug interactions, altered drug metabolism, or poor treatment adherence by the patient. The symptoms of recurrent TB can vary in clinical and radiologic symptoms and sometimes cannot be clinically distinguished from primary TB disease. In general, TB symptoms are gradual in onset and duration and can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months. However, in young children and patients with HIV co-infection, a more acute onset of disease has been

recorded.