Psoriasis: What’s the genetic link?

Phototherapy with narrow band UVB is used in the treatment of moderate to severe disease, and also in cases of failure of response to topical treatment. An excimer laser is used to deliver this ultraviolet radiation. Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin, is the key factor in the maintenance of the integrity of the musculoskeletal system. Supplementation of vitamin D for the management of psoriasis still remains a controversial discussion, even though numerous studies have reported that patients with psoriasis have lower levels of vitamin D when compared to a healthy individual. Vitamin D also shows potent anti-inflammatory effects which could prove beneficial in aiding psoriatic treatment regimes.