Reducing cancer risk with precision

Despite there being plenty of known techniques available for the detection of solid tumours, highly advanced strategies are still essential to track disease onset, and analyse response in patients to improve prognosis, enhance the quality of life and improve the recovery rate in patients. Comprehensive molecular profiling of patient tumours has been widely studied over the last few years in a variety of cancers, leading to the development of a new discipline termed “personalised” or “precision” medicine. It is becoming standard practice for most patients with advanced disease, replacing the historical treatment paradigm of prescribing standard chemotherapy based on the tumour’s organ of origin, histology, and stage. This approach has allowed oncologists to reorganise the way they think about cancer and to make treatment recommendations based on genomic drivers of tumorigenesis.