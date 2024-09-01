Watch this 'PH' level

Classical symptoms of pulmonary hypertension we often observe in patients include tiredness while walking, shortness of breath, and sometimes heart palpitations. This breathlessness can be so severe that individuals may struggle to take even one or two steps. In advanced cases, signs of right-sided failure such as swelling of the legs (edema), the impact of the liver, and kidney failure may be seen. There are various causes of pulmonary artery hypertension. When a blood vessel is affected, whether through inflammation, injury, or other pathological processes, it can play a significant role in the development of pulmonary artery hypertension. This is known as primary pulmonary hypertension (Group 1 PAH). It can also occur due to defects in the heart (holes in the heart), left heart failure which may cause back pressure affecting the right heart, and chronic lung disease (like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) increasing pressure on the heart. Blood clots in the lungs or legs that travel to the lung artery are also a risk factor for pulmonary artery hypertension. In addition, specific diseases such as sarcoidosis can produce these symptoms that may indicate the presence of pulmonary hypertension.