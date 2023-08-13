The mirror has two faces

What can near-future stories tell us about our present? In Samanta Schweblin’s Little Eyes, translated from Spanish by Megan McDowell, we enter a world where small, furry toys called “kentukis” become available for sale. Resembling stuffed toys of dragons, rabbits, or pandas, each kentuki is outfitted with a webcam and wheels. Customers can choose to become a kentuki “dweller” or a “keeper”. To be a dweller is to control its movements and see through its eyes through your laptop screen. To be a keeper is to allow a kentuki into your home, allowing a stranger to have access to your world. The dweller cannot talk, and the keeper cannot hear the dweller. Anonymous dwellers and keepers are connected to one another, across the world.