Unravelling the puzzle

Studies using neuroimaging techniques have found differences in the brains of people with dyscalculia when engaged in basic number tasks. Specifically, there are abnormalities in a part of the parietal lobe of the brain which is involved in processing quantities. This provides evidence that a core deficit in the neural foundations for dealing with numerosities underlies dyscalculia. Like other learning disabilities, dyscalculia often persists into adulthood even for those with normal intelligence. However, early identification and intervention focused on strengthening numerosity skills could potentially improve outcomes. Some promising approaches include adaptive learning games that target numerosity processing at the student’s level and provide informative feedback. However, more research is still needed.