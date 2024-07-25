Where the sounds of bangles ring 

It was raining heavily when we stepped inside a glass bangle manufacturing unit at Belagavi’s Murgod. We were all drenched. Surprisingly, it took just five minutes for our clothes to dry. We were soon warm, and then the heat became unbearable. We could not stand there for long and slipped out to get some fresh air.

Yet, hundreds of families in Murgod brave this extreme heat from fiery hot furnaces (bhatti) to earn a living and keep the art of making glass bangles alive. Today, there is the added stress of scarcity of labourers and a slump in the market.

“Some 15 to 20 years ago, there were only two bangle-making units in Kittur. But the numbers increased to six after the trade began looking profitable. This naturally increased the production of bangles. However, tastes have changed and the demand for glass bangles has plummeted,” says Mehboob Attar of Chennammanna Kittur. He is struggling to keep his unit going and is unable to find skilled labourers, he adds.