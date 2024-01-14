A musical way to rewire the brain

Research suggests that patients receiving NMT had a considerable increase in motor activity. It helps to improve everyday psychosocial functioning in addition to boosting cognitive and motor abilities. Following a stroke, traumatic brain injury, or degenerative disease, depression and anxiety are common. A variety of interventions, including singing, instrumentation, and guided listening, are used in music rehabilitation. The quality of life is reduced by traumatic brain damage, which affects social, psychological, and physical elements of functioning. Cognitive functions get impaired. Improvements in the linguistic, sensorimotor, and cognitive domains are methodically addressed by neurologic music therapy. Music’s rhythmic stimulation of the auditory system, known as Rhythmic Auditory Stimulation (RAS), enhances gait and balance after a stroke. National stroke guidelines in the USA and Canada endorse RAS as a recommended treatment for stroke-affected patients undergoing gait training. RAS is among the 20 clinical techniques within NMT. Prof Michael Thaut, a dual faculty member at the University of Toronto in Music and Medicine, specialising in Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Sciences, is a pioneering figure in NMT. His studies have shown measurably improved gait in stroke and Parkinson’s disease patients, as well as the neurological mechanisms underpinning these important clinical advantages, especially when employing RAS. Prof Thaut emphasises the universal applicability of music in rehabilitation, transcending cultural boundaries.