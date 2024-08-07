Brain cells maturing quickly possibly behind intellectual disabilities, autism: Study

New Delhi: A faster-than-normal development of brain could be a possible reason for humans to develop intellectual disabilities or autism, according to a study.

Brain cells or neurons, especially those in the cognition region -- the cerebral cortex -- take years to fully mature, a process called 'neoteny' and known to be critical for developing advanced cognitive (thinking) processes distinct to humans.

The gene SYNGAP1, according to researchers, encourages a prolonged development of these neurons.