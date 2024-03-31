Broken,not beaten

The World Health Organisation’s systematic review of PPD found that the prevalence of common mental disorders in the postpartum period in low- and lower-middle-income countries was 19.8 per cent. It recommended placing greater importance on maternal mental health to improve maternal and child health. During Covid, for instance, about 46 per cent of women who sought help through a Nimhans helpline showed signs of postpartum psychosis. Older women also tend to have severe symptoms — the case of a mother who brutally killed her son in Goa, to prevent visitation from her estranged husband comes to mind. A few years ago, another case where a woman strangulated her baby also sent shock waves. “Perinatal tests should be mandatory. Slowly, pre-natal testing became a norm, similarly, if mental health tests are made compulsory, it will address this gap,” says Dr Taniya Khanum, consultant OB/GYN at a prominent city hospital.