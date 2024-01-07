Climate change and substance abuse behaviours

The most decisive step is to work towards people’s attitudes concerning the whole issue. For instance, studies indicate that the effectiveness of plastic disposal systems is correlational to people’s attitudes towards them. One might find this bewildering. However, studies show that the reason why people’s aspirations are often not converted to actions about plastic is because they place increasing responsibility only on authorities to disseminate steps. Similarly, even though the issue of substance abuse is recognised as a concerning public health challenge, people might often engage in stigmatic perceptions towards those struggling from it. This stigma stops help offered on behalf of the ones who hold the belief and the ones suffering from addiction from asking for help, due to shame.