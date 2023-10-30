ICMR study finds past Covid-19 infection as risk factor in sudden deaths in young Indians

The Indian Council of Medical Research has identified past Covid-19 infection as one of the risk factors behind the sudden death of young Indians, reported from states since the pandemic days.
The apex medical research council initiated the study following multiple cases of healthy individuals aged 18-45, with no underlying health issues, dying suddenly from unexplained causes.
The deaths included in the study were reported between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023.
"Factors that did increase the chances of sudden death included having a family history of sudden death, being in the hospital for Covid-19 in the past, and certain behaviors like binge drinking and intense physical activity shortly before death," the ICMR said after investigating more than 700 cases.
On Sunday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya quoted the ICMR study to warn people not to overexert themselves if they had past history with the Covid-19 infection.
Mandaviya responded when he was asked to comment on at least ten deaths reported from Gujarat during the Navratri celebrations.
The ICMR team enrolled 729 cases, which were compared against 2,916 controls. They collected information on their medical history, behaviors like smoking, alcohol use, and intense physical activity, whether they had been hospitalized with or because of Covid-19, and whether they had received a Covid-19 vaccine.
The investigation ruled out any link between Covid-19 vaccination and sudden death but identified family history and past Covid-19 infection as factors that may have contributed to such deaths.
"In summary, this research provides important insights into the factors contributing to sudden deaths among young adults in India," officials said.
"The findings indicate that Covid-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of sudden death among healthy adults. Other health and lifestyle factors appear to play a more prominent role in these tragic events," they added.
The study is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal.