ICMR study finds past Covid-19 infection as risk factor in sudden deaths in young Indians

The Indian Council of Medical Research has identified past Covid-19 infection as one of the risk factors behind the sudden death of young Indians, reported from states since the pandemic days.

The apex medical research council initiated the study following multiple cases of healthy individuals aged 18-45, with no underlying health issues, dying suddenly from unexplained causes.

The deaths included in the study were reported between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023.

"Factors that did increase the chances of sudden death included having a family history of sudden death, being in the hospital for Covid-19 in the past, and certain behaviors like binge drinking and intense physical activity shortly before death," the ICMR said after investigating more than 700 cases.