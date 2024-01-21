For a whiff of pollution-free air...

As we navigate an era of increasing urbanisation and industrialisation, it’s crucial to grasp the link between air pollution and respiratory health. By adopting preventive measures, staying informed, and actively participating in efforts for cleaner air, individuals can contribute to a healthier, breathable environment. Here are some ways to do it:

 Develop a personalised asthma action plan with your doctor, considering your workplace, lifestyle, and environment. It should take into consideration an emergency situation in case of an extreme reaction or exacerbation.

 Avoid outdoor activities in poor air quality and monitor air quality index levels when outside.

 Exercise away from roads and highways as particle pollution is usually worse near these areas.

 Use a mask to reduce inhalation of pollutants; dispose of disposable masks promptly or wash and reuse if reusable.

 Stay hydrated to counteract air pollution-induced dehydration, preventing dryness in airways and sinuses, and reducing asthma symptoms.