For a whiff of pollution-free air...

Air pollution is an escalating global concern, and in India’s situation, action must be taken immediately. Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata are three of the world’s 10 most polluted cities. The effects of air pollution on respiratory health are severe, particularly for those who suffer from illnesses like asthma. Therefore, it’s crucial to comprehend the fundamentals of how air pollution impacts the respiratory system and take necessary action to make a difference.
Air pollution fundamentals
The variety of factors that contribute to outdoor air pollution varies with the weather and the seasons. Smog and fine particulate matter, sometimes known as soot, are two prevalent air pollutants that can harm the lungs if they accumulate in dangerous amounts. Sunlight reacts with pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are mostly released by burning stubble and car engines to produce smog. Soot, which is made up of microscopic particles that are frequently undetectable to the naked eye, is usually produced by wood fires, power plants, and pyrotechnics. Although there is a correlation between exposure to air pollution and a higher risk of metabolic, neoplastic, and cardiopulmonary disorders, there are also several effects on the respiratory system.
Effect of pollution on asthmatic patients
The airways, or the tubes that carry air into and out of your lungs, are small and swollen in people with asthma, a chronic respiratory disorder that makes them more sensitive to environmental stimuli. The muscles around these already-irritated tubes may contract in response to allergens and irritants such as soot and smog, which will exacerbate breathing difficulties. As a result, breathing in air pollutants can irritate an asthmatic’s respiratory tract, leading to symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath, or in more extreme situations, an exacerbation that requires hospitalisation. In addition, it may cause lung cancer, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma in certain people, and a quicker deterioration of lung function.
Air pollution adversely affects asthma outcomes in adults and children. Approximately 13% of global childhood asthma cases may be linked to traffic-related air pollution (TRAP), emphasising the role of long-term exposure.
What can you do?
It becomes increasingly important for those with respiratory disorders, particularly asthma, to prioritise taking precautions and preventing worsening symptoms when air pollution increases and air quality decreases. The first step in creating the most effective treatment plan is seeing a doctor to monitor triggers, symptoms, etc. Effective disease management also depends on using an inhaler correctly and adhering to the doctor’s recommendations for consistent inhalation therapy. When it comes to mitigating asthma triggers such as smoke from burning wood or other plants, dust, pollen, cold air, and abrupt deterioration from elevated air pollutants like fine particle matter, inhalers are essential. They immediately administer medication to the lungs, causing the irritated and inflamed muscles of the airways to relax, making breathing easier.
Precautionary measures
As we navigate an era of increasing urbanisation and industrialisation, it’s crucial to grasp the link between air pollution and respiratory health. By adopting preventive measures, staying informed, and actively participating in efforts for cleaner air, individuals can contribute to a healthier, breathable environment. Here are some ways to do it:
Develop a personalised asthma action plan with your doctor, considering your workplace, lifestyle, and environment. It should take into consideration an emergency situation in case of an extreme reaction or exacerbation.
Avoid outdoor activities in poor air quality and monitor air quality index levels when outside.
Exercise away from roads and highways as particle pollution is usually worse near these areas.
Use a mask to reduce inhalation of pollutants; dispose of disposable masks promptly or wash and reuse if reusable.
Stay hydrated to counteract air pollution-induced dehydration, preventing dryness in airways and sinuses, and reducing asthma symptoms.
(The author is a pulmonologist.)