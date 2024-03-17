Global warming and its impact on our kidneys

Global warming refers to the long-term increase in a planet’s overall temperature, primarily driven by the rising concentration of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and ozone in the atmosphere. Over the past century, there has been a significant increase in global temperatures, with the average rising by 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit. This phenomenon has had a major impact on human health, particularly evident in the occurrence of heat waves. Heat waves are characterised by temperatures exceeding the daily mean by at least 5 degrees and persisting for 3-5 consecutive days.